Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $11.09 Million; As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shares Rose, Skytop Capital Management Raised Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 147,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 576,290 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.46 million, up from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 496,134 shares traded or 62.36% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 1018.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 432,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 474,651 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, up from 42,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 1.11M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A, worth $729,250 on Friday, March 8. Zukerman Amit had sold 10,000 shares worth $756,200 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Co has invested 2.74% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Great Lakes Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 8,722 shares in its portfolio. 2,497 are owned by Dupont Mgmt. 501,785 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Ariel Ltd Liability accumulated 0.48% or 514,182 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.04% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 43,045 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 168,086 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 20,496 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 35,648 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 100 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has 34,920 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tilray Inc by 12,000 shares to 19,805 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 52,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.