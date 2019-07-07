Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Cut Holding; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Its Holding by $2.06 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 188.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 20,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 11,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 1.06M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 15,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,360 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 61,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 234,564 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s to Acquire Cash Handling Operations in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s to Acquire Dunbar Armored NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2018. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Completes Acquisition of Rodoban in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Announces Brand Licensing Agreement with MONI Smart Security – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,708 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 3,200 shares. Amp Ltd owns 19,178 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deccan Value LP invested 9.72% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 11,015 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.07% or 9,429 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 59,662 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs accumulated 47,300 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.73 million shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 226,158 shares. Cornerstone invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 92,200 shares. Mesirow Investment has 88,019 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 31,104 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. Shares for $756,200 were sold by Zukerman Amit. $729,250 worth of stock was bought by Pertz Douglas A on Friday, March 8.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 63,512 shares to 138,533 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39 million for 25.50 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 66,966 shares to 49,576 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 22,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,824 shares, and cut its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.96 million activity. 1,388 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares with value of $141,507 were sold by FERRER MARK J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Company Il holds 7,750 shares. Orrstown Fincl Ser accumulated 0.9% or 6,447 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 62,297 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 57,151 shares in its portfolio. 26,148 were reported by Brant Point Invest Mgmt Llc. Axa owns 233,054 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 9,726 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Communication owns 4,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gideon Advsr reported 0.25% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Com invested 1.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Confluence Wealth Limited Company holds 8,189 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 3,441 are held by Conning. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 14,674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.