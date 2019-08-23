Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $648,000 as Shares Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, White Elm Capital Upped Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 132,840 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 141,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 701,406 shares traded or 108.51% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 2.92M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s Reports Second-Quarter Results, Affirms Full-Year Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Brink’s Co (BCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s Completes Acquisition of Rodoban in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Announces Partnership with Canopy Growth NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 38,672 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 164,225 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt holds 134,675 shares. Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.91% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 43,045 shares. First Manhattan holds 10,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 23,792 shares. Haverford Communications holds 0% or 2,768 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,698 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. California-based Falcon Point Capital Limited Co has invested 2.06% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Deccan Value Invsts Ltd Partnership has invested 9.72% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 261,260 shares.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49 million for 15.95 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. The insider Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,700 shares to 83,860 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.