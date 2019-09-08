Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $26.25 Million; Fairpointe Capital Has Upped Its Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Stake by $2.77 Million as Stock Declined

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 46,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.45 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 557,744 shares traded or 49.48% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s Issues Statement on Gold Robbery in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Announces Partnership with Canopy Growth NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brink’s updates on currency devaluation impact – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Appoints Kathie Andrade to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Reports Second-Quarter Results, Affirms Full-Year Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.75 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

