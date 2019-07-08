Brinks Co (BCO) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; Tctc Holdings Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,968 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 36,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 132,840 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 141,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.13. About 147,216 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 34,075 shares to 333,955 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,435 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 4,820 shares. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 4,233 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 648,732 were accumulated by Saratoga And Mgmt. 15,687 were accumulated by Hamel Incorporated. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Trust Lp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horizon Investment Services Ltd Co owns 11,650 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Harvest Cap Management Inc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macquarie invested in 0.1% or 520,570 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares reported 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Texas-based E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Willow Creek Wealth Management has 7,145 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 807,448 shares. 4,699 were reported by West Chester Cap Advsr.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. The insider Zukerman Amit sold $756,200. Shares for $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39M for 25.64 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 60,462 shares. Bbt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 3,447 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 24,228 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.74M shares. 45,360 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Mesirow Fincl holds 88,019 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 261,260 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40,042 shares. 3,434 were accumulated by Gideon Capital Advisors. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 11,168 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Park West Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.91% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 80 are held by Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 44,766 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.