Brinks Co (BCO) Holder Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Cognex (CGNX) Position by $1.61 Million as Share Price Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 317,421 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 32,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 219,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 186,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 785,430 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity holds 362,834 shares. 5,082 were accumulated by Advisor Prtn Lc. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 49,987 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Numerixs Techs reported 3,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 665,801 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). The Michigan-based Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co owns 27,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Research Global Investors owns 1.05M shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation invested in 0% or 6,098 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 574,100 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Corp accumulated 81,008 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 147,722 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0.05% or 369,235 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 7,727 shares to 99,175 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies I (NYSE:KEYS) by 125,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,938 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.84% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 17,700 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.21% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 184,578 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.38 million shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 881,581 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 41,964 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Waddell Reed accumulated 937,253 shares. 105,100 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 318,218 shares. Thornburg Management Inc stated it has 0.1% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Eagle Asset reported 756,300 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 132,279 shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was bought by Pertz Douglas A on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49 million for 17.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.