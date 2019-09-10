Brinks Co (BCO) Holder Brahman Capital Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lowered Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 40,027 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 43,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $230.34. About 2.19 million shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 343,836 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $401.82M for 19.13 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $55.41M for 17.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

