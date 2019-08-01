Brinks Co (BCO) Holder Brahman Capital Has Cut Holding; Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Holding by $401,235 as Stock Declined

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 49.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 26,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 27,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 53,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 42,422 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 39,349 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $70.13 million for 15.10 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) by 37,100 shares to 49,800 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 4.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. Zukerman Amit had sold 10,000 shares worth $756,200 on Friday, February 8. Shares for $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.