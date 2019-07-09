Brink’s Co. (BCO) Holder Ariel Investments Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Rose, Frontier Capital Management Co Upped by $7.13 Million Its Stake

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 713,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 220,752 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT)

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Brink’s Co. (BCO) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 12,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 514,182 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.77 million, down from 526,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 450,760 shares traded or 42.35% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Storage Inc. Class A by 271,431 shares to 592,644 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc. by 976,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,078 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 58,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 27,449 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 4,152 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 10,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 180 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Aperio Gp Llc reported 11,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Bb&T Secs holds 0% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 48,400 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 736,666 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 73,366 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 113,955 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton has invested 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 33,297 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Aperio Gru Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 831,085 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bluecrest Capital has 4,622 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 25 shares. Fil accumulated 41,963 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 2,848 shares. Advent Mngmt De has 5,100 shares. Voloridge Investment, Florida-based fund reported 18,108 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 77,102 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 23 shares. 24,228 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Sei invested in 0.01% or 36,298 shares.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39 million for 25.65 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. $756,200 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares were sold by Zukerman Amit. On Friday, March 8 the insider DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought $217,170.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 47,090 shares to 565,448 shares, valued at $71.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS) by 67,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).