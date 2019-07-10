Brinker Intl (EAT) Stock Price Declined While Shellback Capital LP Decreased Its Position by $444,400; Shareholder Regions Financial Boosted Brown (BF.B) Holding

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 105.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 35,732 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 69,719 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 33,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 287,748 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 236,639 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,140 shares to 186,876 shares, valued at $20.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 123,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,763 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (AGG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $211,802 activity. $111,370 worth of stock was bought by Lousignont Charles A on Wednesday, February 6.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 15,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 26,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.98 million for 7.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

