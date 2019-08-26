Brinker Intl (EAT) Stock Declined While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Cut Its Stake by $1.97 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85M shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 1.35 million shares traded or 23.11% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 4,456 shares. Stralem owns 26,160 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Violich Capital reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Earnest Prns holds 230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,861 are owned by Alps Inc. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Lc owns 218,346 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,000 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Limited Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Philadelphia reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 290,001 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Monetta Financial Services Incorporated holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,000 shares. 1,059 are owned by Boys Arnold & Company Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 13,377 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.08% or 92,700 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 995 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 56,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 11,577 shares stake. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has 10,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc has 6.65M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Group One Trading LP has 8,801 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 608,416 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc has invested 0.52% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Geode Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 466,685 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Epoch Investment holds 231,530 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.