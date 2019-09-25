Brinker Intl (EAT) Stock Declined While Epoch Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; As Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Market Value Rose, Holder Lenox Wealth Management Raised Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 190,708 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 84,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 315,599 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42 million, up from 231,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 226,592 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0.09% or 4.11 million shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 8,286 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 28,861 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 380,908 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc owns 18,125 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 9,300 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 671 shares. Westfield Mgmt LP invested in 1.28 million shares. Contravisory Management holds 0.19% or 5,750 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 33,393 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Old Republic Intl accumulated 792,700 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 2,991 shares. Essex Management Company Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc holds 9,785 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (NYSE:PG) by 454,071 shares to 20 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,792 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 123,900 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,408 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 36,881 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta invested in 0.06% or 8,115 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership reported 29,226 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 0% or 574 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 5,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 44,680 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.06% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Guggenheim Lc invested in 40,424 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Co reported 30,093 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 31,319 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc reported 21,602 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity.

