Brinker Intl (EAT) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $518,271 as Market Value Declined; Westwood Global Investments Has Increased Its Position in Ternium (TX) as Share Price Declined

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 31,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 65,360 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 52.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 13,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 11,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $468,000, down from 25,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 426,326 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8,699 shares to 15,417 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 48,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37M for 26.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1.

