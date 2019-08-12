Brinker Intl (EAT) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Position; Fluor New (FLR) Holder Franklin Resources Has Increased Holding

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 1.02M shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 3.36M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.51M, up from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 2.57 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.98 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1,980 shares stake. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 15,682 shares. 49,866 are held by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability. Carroll Assocs invested in 0% or 178 shares. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Whittier Trust invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Commerce Financial Bank has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 6,147 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 19,815 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1,762 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 70,429 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 0.23% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 14,000 shares.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Fluor Corp. (FLR) Secures EPCM Contract by Cupric Canyon Capital for Project in Botswana – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Fluor Corporation (FLR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fluor Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 75,579 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $378.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 65,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,052 shares, and cut its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,289 shares to 17,438 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 13.45% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.63M for 7.40 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

