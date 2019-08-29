Brinker Intl (EAT) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Boosted Holding by $522,324; Truepoint Has Decreased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Market Value Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 11,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 57,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 564,866 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 3.17M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 27% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Brinker International, Inc. – EAT – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “EAT Stock Price Target Lifted Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,284 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Maverick Capital Limited holds 234,990 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% or 150 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 15,318 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 4,671 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 5,746 shares. Armistice Cap Lc owns 164,000 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 5,931 are held by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Axa has invested 0.03% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Mackay Shields Ltd owns 30,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 15,615 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 200 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has 0.15% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,386 shares to 53,064 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,415 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.34% or 7,907 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd holds 24,326 shares. 6,523 are owned by Brave Asset. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Ltd holds 1.62% or 2,730 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc holds 2.25% or 128,738 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Management Ltd holds 124,100 shares. Ashfield Prns Lc has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hilltop reported 0.45% stake. M Secs owns 74,301 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based S&T Bancorp Pa has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 44,554 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc owns 134,833 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership has 195,729 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 2,362 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 75,191 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares to 61,408 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,257 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).