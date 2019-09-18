Brinker Intl (EAT) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Trimmed Position; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Argyle Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 2.17 million shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 129,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 194,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 759,463 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12,890 shares to 62,155 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (Put) (NYSE:APH) by 17,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 19,988 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 15,265 shares. 5,748 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Axa owns 0.02% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 133,060 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Swiss Bank accumulated 69,700 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated stated it has 500 shares. Signaturefd has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,227 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 33,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 1.12M shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

