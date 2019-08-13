Brinker Intl (EAT) Market Value Declined While Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Holding; Thompson Investment Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $959,634 as Share Value Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 135,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 1.47 million shares traded or 62.42% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

