Brinker Intl (EAT) Market Valuation Declined While Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Position by $444,400; Menta Capital Increases Stake in Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI)

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 400.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 88,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 1.14M shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 796,324 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 6,380 shares. The New York-based Hoplite Capital Management Lp has invested 1.54% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 13,873 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 39,625 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.04% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 20,514 are owned by Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company, a Washington-based fund reported 282 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 19,941 shares. Estabrook Mgmt accumulated 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 8,801 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 234,990 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 6,743 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Advisors has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 17,445 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Ltd Company.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 15,200 shares to 7,983 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

