Brinker Intl Com (EAT) Stock Declined While Boston Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Clarkston Capital Partners Holds Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 2,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,501 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 42,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc Com (EAT) by 58.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 12,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 22,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 857,375 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.99 million for 7.25 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,802 activity. Lousignont Charles A bought $111,370 worth of stock or 2,590 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Group Incorporated reported 0.06% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 12,949 were reported by Mariner Ltd Liability. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability owns 98 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 3,114 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 70,303 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,375 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 16,525 shares in its portfolio. 228 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 39,152 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Northern reported 624,867 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 51,306 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% or 813,661 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 32,925 shares. Creative Planning holds 7,671 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,449 shares to 528,905 shares, valued at $28.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Com (NYSE:DKS) by 24,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Management invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Milestone Inc has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,298 shares. Us Bankshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 4.67M shares. Creative Planning owns 108,499 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont owns 108,588 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 38,889 shares. Hexavest invested in 0.01% or 1,964 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 0.19% or 1,936 shares. Pinnacle Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howe & Rusling invested 2.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,860 were accumulated by Girard Partners Ltd. Optimum Invest, Illinois-based fund reported 1,171 shares. Edgewood Ltd Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,905 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,800 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $103.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,058 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).