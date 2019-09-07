Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.46 N/A 3.78 10.56 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 260 2.78 N/A 8.97 27.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brinker International Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. Domino’s Pizza Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brinker International Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Brinker International Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brinker International Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.8% 36.7%

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International Inc. has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Domino’s Pizza Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brinker International Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 4 9 2.69

Brinker International Inc.’s average price target is $44.2, while its potential upside is 11.98%. Meanwhile, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s average price target is $283.62, while its potential upside is 19.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Domino’s Pizza Inc. appears more favorable than Brinker International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brinker International Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.3% respectively. 0.1% are Brinker International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Domino’s Pizza Inc. -6.74% -9.8% -9.92% -11.74% -4.63% -1.4%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. was more bearish than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats Brinker International Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.