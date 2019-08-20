Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Reaches $38.05 After 5.00% Down Move; Partners Group Holding Ag Increased Cms Energy (CMS) Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag increased Cms Energy Corp (CMS) stake by 42.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag acquired 118,431 shares as Cms Energy Corp (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 398,846 shares with $22.15 million value, up from 280,415 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp now has $17.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 452,108 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZED POLICES FOR MEDICARE HEALTH AND DRUG PLANS FOR 2019 THAT WILL SAVE MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES MONEY ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Receives National Recognition for Sixth Time as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 22/03/2018 – CMS European M&A Study: Sellers Take Centre Stage as European M&A Deal Value Surges in 2017; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,953 MLN VS $1,829 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Administrator Verma Unveils New Strategy to Fuel Data-driven Patient Care, Transparency; 05/03/2018 DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information; 29/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: PORR AG: Publication pursuant to sec 2 of the Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung); 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA

The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.13% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 862,496 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal WeddingThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.43B company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $36.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EAT worth $71.35M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Brinker International, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 144,375 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 18,398 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 204,748 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 157,889 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Franklin Resources owns 0.02% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 813,661 shares. Parametric Lc accumulated 393,431 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 84,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has 0.06% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 30,857 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Sei Invs has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 93,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability reported 0.31% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 123 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 13,873 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $33,640 activity. Shares for $33,640 were bought by Baltes Kelly C..

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brinker International has $4500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43’s average target is 13.01% above currents $38.05 stock price. Brinker International had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the shares of EAT in report on Friday, August 16 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EAT in report on Monday, August 19 with “Market Perform” rating.

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) stake by 24,484 shares to 42,118 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 46,416 shares and now owns 379,482 shares. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 33,085 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 20,346 were reported by Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 769,616 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 6,862 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru invested in 5,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.02% or 318,139 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 817 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company has 2.72 million shares. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 64,365 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,238 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,436 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 43 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 994 shares. Pettee Invsts Incorporated reported 16,634 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy has $5900 highest and $55 lowest target. $57’s average target is -7.21% below currents $61.43 stock price. CMS Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

