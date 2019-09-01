Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.44 N/A 3.78 10.56 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 45 0.71 N/A 2.18 19.79

Demonstrates Brinker International Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brinker International Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Brinker International Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.26. From a competition point of view, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Brinker International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brinker International Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 1 2.17

Brinker International Inc.’s average price target is $44, while its potential upside is 15.79%. Competitively the average price target of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is $45.83, which is potential 20.64% upside. The data provided earlier shows that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated appears more favorable than Brinker International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% are Brinker International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has weaker performance than Brinker International Inc.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors Brinker International Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.