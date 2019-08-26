Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Contrasting side by side

Both Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.45 N/A 3.78 10.56 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 57 1.39 N/A 2.14 25.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Texas Roadhouse Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Brinker International Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Brinker International Inc. is currently more affordable than Texas Roadhouse Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brinker International Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.26 beta indicates that Brinker International Inc. is 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Brinker International Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Brinker International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.43% and an $44 average price target. Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s average price target is $64.75, while its potential upside is 30.05%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Texas Roadhouse Inc. is looking more favorable than Brinker International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brinker International Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.8% respectively. Brinker International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 5.7% are Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Texas Roadhouse Inc. 1.81% 3.95% 5.44% -10.53% -16.43% -7.49%

For the past year Texas Roadhouse Inc. has weaker performance than Brinker International Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Texas Roadhouse Inc. beats Brinker International Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.