Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.45 N/A 3.78 10.56 McDonald’s Corporation 201 7.95 N/A 7.64 27.60

In table 1 we can see Brinker International Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. McDonald’s Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brinker International Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Brinker International Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of McDonald’s Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brinker International Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2%

Volatility & Risk

Brinker International Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.26. In other hand, McDonald’s Corporation has beta of 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. Its rival McDonald’s Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. McDonald’s Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brinker International Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 15 2.83

The average target price of Brinker International Inc. is $44.2, with potential upside of 13.22%. On the other hand, McDonald’s Corporation’s potential upside is 3.19% and its average target price is $225. Based on the results given earlier, Brinker International Inc. is looking more favorable than McDonald’s Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Brinker International Inc. shares and 70.1% of McDonald’s Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Brinker International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. had bearish trend while McDonald’s Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats Brinker International Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.