Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Comparison side by side

Both Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.46 N/A 3.78 10.56 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brinker International Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brinker International Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.26. Competitively, Good Times Restaurants Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brinker International Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Good Times Restaurants Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Good Times Restaurants Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brinker International Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brinker International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.98% and an $44.2 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brinker International Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.5% respectively. 0.1% are Brinker International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4%

For the past year Brinker International Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Brinker International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.