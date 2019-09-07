Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Comparing side by side

Both Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.46 N/A 3.78 10.56 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 13 0.34 N/A 0.07 142.54

In table 1 we can see Brinker International Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Brinker International Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Brinker International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Brinker International Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.26. Competitively, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s beta is -0.09 which is 109.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. Its rival Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Brinker International Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.98% for Brinker International Inc. with average price target of $44.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brinker International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Brinker International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -12.39% -25.97% -25.97% -35.6% -67.07% -38.43%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. has stronger performance than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

Brinker International Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.