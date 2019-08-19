Brinker International (EAT) to pay $0.38 on Sep 26, 2019; Ion Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Mylan N V (MYL) Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 257.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ion Asset Management Ltd acquired 965,226 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Ion Asset Management Ltd holds 1.34M shares with $38.00 million value, up from 375,450 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 5.97 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s quarterly profit rises 31 percent; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 20/04/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR ECONAZOLE NITRATE ON APRIL 18

Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:EAT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Brinker International Inc’s current price of $38.46 translates into 0.99% yield. Brinker International Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.89% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.30 million shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Among 13 analysts covering Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Mylan Inc has $45 highest and $2200 lowest target. $33.69’s average target is 81.81% above currents $18.53 stock price. Mylan Inc had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MYL in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $2200 target. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MYL in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $36 target. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold Brinker International, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 14 shares. Hoplite Capital L P accumulated 1.54% or 289,095 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 16 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 57,468 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 15,318 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 25,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 3,114 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 6,380 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 0% or 14,180 shares. 22,071 are owned by Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc reported 500 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 18,398 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication has 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 33,130 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $33,640 activity. $33,640 worth of stock was bought by Baltes Kelly C. on Wednesday, May 8.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio.