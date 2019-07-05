Brinker Capital Upped Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake; Two Sigma Securities Lowered The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) (SCHW) Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) (SCHW) stake by 69.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 51,400 shares as The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) (SCHW)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 22,600 shares with $966,000 value, down from 74,000 last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) now has $54.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.54M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals

Brinker Capital Inc increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 80.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc acquired 3,914 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 8,777 shares with $765,000 value, up from 4,863 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 745,170 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A.. Shares for $11.76M were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Craig Jonathan M. sold $162,946.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 17,700 shares to 50,200 valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mbia Inc (Put) (NYSE:MBI) stake by 44,000 shares and now owns 66,500 shares. Nike Inc (Call) (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $894.45M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Charles Schwab had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of SCHW in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancshares has 215,203 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Management owns 30,865 shares. Montag And Caldwell Llc owns 1.91% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 858,614 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn owns 549 shares. 310,769 were reported by North Star Asset. Bridges Management Inc reported 188,008 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 77 shares. Park Presidio Ltd Com owns 8.4% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.68M shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 330,213 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 352,606 shares stake. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 126,149 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 82,280 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Brinker Capital Inc decreased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 12,666 shares to 82,088 valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 25,513 shares and now owns 38,456 shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was reduced too.