Brinker Capital Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.49 Million; Sun Cmntys (SUI) Stock Price Rose While Anchor Capital Advisors Lowered Holding

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 104.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 46,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 91,064 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 44,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.60M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 408,084 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.31M, down from 417,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $147.84. About 134,546 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI)

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,109 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,871 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 26.03 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

