Brinker Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Oshkosh (OSK) by $390,750 as Valuation Rose; Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Its Miller Inds Tenn Com New (MLR) Position by $496,500; Share Price Declined

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 64.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2,813 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 8,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 55,361 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (MLR) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 16,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 43,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 8,844 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 12,662 shares to 52,809 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 115,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.