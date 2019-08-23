Brinker Capital Trimmed Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake by $534,864; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Greenlight Capital Raised Its Holding

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 70.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 12,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 5,121 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 17,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 46,850 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR BOARD OKS SEPARATION OF NVENT; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 110,607 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 65,688 shares to 87,166 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 14,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,635 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 3,135 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 74,090 shares. 7,851 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited. Ftb Advisors accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Com In owns 0.1% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 9,537 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 7,100 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0.09% or 692,002 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd stated it has 5,593 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 438,500 shares. 1,170 were reported by Tompkins Finance. Centurylink Investment reported 29,603 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 287 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 333 shares. Asset Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 4.83% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Raymond James Assoc owns 239,497 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 6.75M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Company has invested 0.16% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 41,218 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest has 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Invesco Limited owns 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 451,761 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cooke & Bieler LP holds 2.05% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 2.45M shares. British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 6,756 were accumulated by Cipher Cap Lp. Us Fincl Bank De holds 73,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.