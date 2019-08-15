Brinker Capital Trimmed Its Icon Plc (ICLR) Stake by $1.19 Million as Share Value Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Capital Returns Management Upped Its Position by $15.74 Million as Share Price Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 2.27M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 57.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 8,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 6,402 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 15,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.05. About 88,464 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE)

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $94.10M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ICON (ICLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,778 shares to 102,119 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares to 295,673 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 44,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,809 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys owns 168,035 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.09% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 25,722 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 623,349 shares. 3,000 are held by Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability. Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% or 118,650 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.09% or 638,713 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 1.26 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 524,502 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co has 13,477 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.74% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.01M shares. Duncker Streett & has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 400 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67.50 million shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 209,400 are owned by Uss Investment Ltd.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.