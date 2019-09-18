Brinker Capital Trimmed Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake; Last Week Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nordstrom has $65 highest and $2900 lowest target. $42.40’s average target is 29.58% above currents $32.72 stock price. Nordstrom had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of JWN in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22. See Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – 'Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio'; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Nordstrom Stock, But Not Because of Its Low Valuation – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Nordstrom, Chesapeake Energy, and Boston Beer Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordstrom’s Not Terrible Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Stock Market Rocked These 2 Stocks Today – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Stock Is Well-Positioned to Survive the Storm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 1.75 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 10.8 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 18.55% above currents $133.28 stock price. Expedia had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 22. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.