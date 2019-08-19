Brinker Capital Stake in Flir Sys (FLIR) Has Increased by $448,944 as Market Value Declined; Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 104,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 333,371 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.51M, up from 229,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 45,484 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 9,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,105 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 31,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 27,157 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 40,875 shares to 180,009 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 4,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,056 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc has 2,044 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc reported 0.43% stake. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 0.03% or 62,793 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 22,046 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.18% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com has 0.8% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 888,132 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor Inc stated it has 21,558 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,404 were reported by Moors Cabot. Magnetar Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 9,922 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 20,969 shares to 37,219 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,495 shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

