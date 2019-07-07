Brinker Capital Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Increased as Market Value Rose; Pg&E Crop (PCG) Position Has Boosted by Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 8,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,628 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.27M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.46M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.29% or 91,186 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.1% or 2,576 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 1,562 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 35,105 shares. 2,528 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 72,740 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.54% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 20 shares. Scholtz And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.35% or 34,685 shares. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 10.41% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Columbus Circle Investors reported 398,592 shares stake. Moreover, Gideon Capital has 0.16% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 109,962 were reported by Raymond James & Assoc. At Retail Bank stated it has 0.26% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.06% or 208,093 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 12,620 shares to 20,389 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 145,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,342 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This FANG Will Rise – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wall Street Is in Love With This Oil Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback (FANG) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: TRIP, FANG – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Fang Holdings (SFUN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E could float $31B bankruptcy restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “As China Challenges The U.S. in AI, Big Data And Machine Learning Are Reshaping The Energy Industry – Forbes” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Pier 1 Imports, and Sorrento Therapeutics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E keeps sole control of bankruptcy through September – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.