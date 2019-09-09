Brinker Capital Stake In Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Was Has Increased; As Navient (NAVI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Geode Capital Management Trimmed by $3.35 Million Its Stake

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 304,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.98 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 1.05 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Navient Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Navient Board Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Report Preparation/; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Navient honors information security employees with company leadership awards; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Navient Corp expected to post earnings of 42 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Community runners join with Team Navient to support local fire department

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 61,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 162,470 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 100,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.85% or $0.565 during the last trading session, reaching $4.645. About 31.94 million shares traded or 132.49% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc by 31,679 shares to 352,617 shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 18,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,380 shares, and has risen its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Navient (NAVI) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Add Navient (NAVI) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where NVIDIA and AMD Stand in the Graphics Card Market – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Escalate – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. NAVI’s profit will be $130.85M for 5.74 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Navient Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 09/09: (ACAD) (CYOU) (FNMA) Higher; (NTRP) (FRED) (PAYS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 8,860 shares to 26,402 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,453 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).