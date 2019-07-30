Brinker Capital Stake in Bb&T (BBT) Has Increased by $1.94 Million; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Has Raised Position

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 50.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 42,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,548 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 84,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 3.36 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 39,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 88,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 1.88M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 14,201 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 239,338 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 544,205 shares. 781,486 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Management Lc. Geode Cap owns 4.92M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 89,702 shares. 5 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Natixis invested in 24,342 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 194,042 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 464,565 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 428,234 shares. Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital has invested 0.29% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Riverhead Mgmt holds 0.16% or 93,921 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability owns 11,810 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4,396 shares to 7,468 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,019 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Proposed BB&T/SunTrust name ‘Truist’ continues to draw competitor’s ire – Triad Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BB&T and SunTrust Announce $60 Billion Truist Bank Community Benefits Plan – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 336,417 shares to 38,481 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwestern Corp by 4,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,445 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.28% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 102,003 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 41,352 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.51% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Covington Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,183 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 44,645 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advisors owns 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,389 shares. Old Dominion Cap holds 1.32% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 75,880 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt stated it has 77,100 shares. Parsec Mngmt holds 172,335 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh holds 73,291 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology invested in 0.12% or 19,200 shares. Old Point And Svcs N A owns 1.71% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 70,902 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Massachusetts Ma accumulated 0.45% or 23.10 million shares.