Brinker Capital Raised Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $2.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Position in Weibo (WB) Has Decreased by $7.46 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 173,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 518,476 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.58M, down from 691,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 2.15 million shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 25,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 68,438 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, up from 43,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,172 shares to 141,078 shares, valued at $28.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,871 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tcw Grp has 26,740 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 799,732 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Missouri-based Jag Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wms Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 4,210 shares. Portland Advsrs Limited Co has 1.22% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 8,568 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Illinois-based fund reported 4.97 million shares. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 89,739 shares. 10,782 are held by Guardian. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny owns 28,282 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 300,602 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Company owns 5,512 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Markston Interest Limited Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 111,632 shares.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weibo Corp (WB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Threatened by Clouds Over Chinaâ€™s Burgeoning Consumer Class – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Reasons to Believe in the Weibo Stock Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 2.02M shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 160,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 88,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 48,012 shares. Moore Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 200,000 shares. 1.15 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 313,135 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt invested in 42,798 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 12,869 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,390 shares. Huntington State Bank owns 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 35 shares. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 9,500 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0% or 7,341 shares. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 16,049 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 37,227 shares. D E Shaw & Communication has 89,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).