Brinker Capital Raised F M C (FMC) Holding; 683 Capital Management Increased By $4.90 Million Its Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Position

Brinker Capital Inc increased F M C Corp (FMC) stake by 281.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc acquired 19,814 shares as F M C Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 26,864 shares with $2.07 million value, up from 7,050 last quarter. F M C Corp now has $11.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 1.01M shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB

683 Capital Management Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $9.98M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) now has $77.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 63,469 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc accumulated 482,661 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 677,594 shares. New South Mngmt Inc holds 3.09% or 1.39M shares. Pitcairn owns 3,069 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Alps Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Scopus Asset Management Lp owns 200,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 25,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP owns 10,008 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 4.18M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com has 55,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Brinker Capital Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 30,025 shares to 38,202 valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 15,012 shares and now owns 161,631 shares. Nutanix Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. FMC had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of FMC in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FMC Corporation Raises Full-Year Guidance (Again) After Resilient Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FMC Corp (FMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FMC posts narrow Q2 beat, guides Q3 results below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

683 Capital Management Llc decreased Adient Plc stake by 655,000 shares to 537,000 valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Elevate Credit Inc stake by 635,305 shares and now owns 410,000 shares. Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,581 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company. 2.02 million were accumulated by Korea Investment Corporation. 10,872 are held by First Midwest National Bank Division. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.17% or 842,990 shares. Adirondack Research And Management Incorporated invested in 7,950 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 292,845 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company owns 93,818 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rampart Ltd Llc holds 23,206 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.08% or 5,786 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Street accumulated 65.16 million shares. Agf reported 2.92M shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset stated it has 689,326 shares. North Star Inv Corporation has 0.15% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 26,231 shares.