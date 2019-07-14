Brinker Capital Raised Aqua America (WTR) Stake; Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) Sentiment Is 0.83

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.17, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 15 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 18 sold and reduced their holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.58 million shares, down from 4.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Brinker Capital Inc increased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 89.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc acquired 9,250 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 19,564 shares with $713,000 value, up from 10,314 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $8.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 1.25 million shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Brinker Capital Inc decreased Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 12,156 shares to 5,121 valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 54,826 shares and now owns 25,721 shares. Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aqua America had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy”. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 1,433 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 63,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Com Savings Bank reported 6,345 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Llc reported 36,772 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Neuberger Berman Ltd Co owns 15,971 shares. Charter Tru Communications owns 10,250 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 22,599 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 50,843 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 27,267 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 13,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica State Bank accumulated 114,273 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.14% or 56,775 shares.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $217.68 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. for 279,887 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 372,430 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 42,141 shares.