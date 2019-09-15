Brinker Capital Position in Pepsico (PEP) Decreased by $2.24 Million as Valuation Rose; Delta Asset Management Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) Cut by $341,562 as Valuation Rose

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 17,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 25,084 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, down from 42,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 205,307 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.84M, down from 207,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,787 shares to 56,639 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 21,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru holds 2.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 94,742 shares. Crossvault Management Limited Liability Com has 72,417 shares. 40,597 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc has 21,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,376 are owned by Exchange Management. Keystone Financial Planning Incorporated invested 3.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research holds 0.47% or 672,305 shares. Finemark Bankshares Trust holds 0.83% or 114,099 shares. Moreover, Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,488 shares. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 21,939 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Parkside Natl Bank And invested in 12,437 shares. Stearns Fincl Gru has 25,682 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 10,286 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Saratoga Rech And Investment has invested 2.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lesa Sroufe Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). James Investment Research reported 39 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Illinois-based Vestor has invested 2.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 4,750 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,029 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk stated it has 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Markston Int Limited Liability Corp holds 1.13% or 55,520 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 9.05M shares. Harbour Ltd accumulated 1,154 shares. Moreover, Advisors Management has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.5% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,615 shares. Community Inv Communications accumulated 110,732 shares.

