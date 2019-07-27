Brinker Capital Position in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Trimmed by $1.92 Million; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Position by $2.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 35,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,082 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 91,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 1.86 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH BHP ON SAMARCO DIVESTMENT; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q PETROLEUM OUTPUT 45 MMBOE; 05/03/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY STRONG DESPITE ‘REGRETTABLE’ U.S. TARIFFS: BHP; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 18/04/2018 – BHP FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE FOR OLYMPIC DAM COPPER CUT TO 135K TONS; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 18/04/2018 – BHP SEES FY18 WAIO IRON ORE OUTPUT AT 272M-274M TONS

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 195,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 35,971 shares to 137,620 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 72,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 36,336 shares to 51,864 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

