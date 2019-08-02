Brinker Capital Maintains Position in Halliburton Co (HAL); As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, North Star Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 186.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 115,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 177,039 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 61,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 10.66M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 5,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 34,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:THST) by 402,998 shares to 881,273 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 8,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,930 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 2,217 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communications accumulated 1.51% or 29,338 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 21,000 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Oarsman Capital holds 4,644 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,247 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.99 million shares. 215,183 are owned by Gw Henssler Ltd. Washington Bank & Trust invested in 1.3% or 73,418 shares. 2,605 were accumulated by Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Com. Michigan-based Dillon & Associates Inc has invested 2.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 26,517 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 81,942 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,908 shares to 4,504 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 52,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,978 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).