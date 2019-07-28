Brinker Capital Lifted Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $463,778 as Stock Value Rose; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Lifted Position

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 2,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,522 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 10,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 855,240 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 613,994 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nasdaq issues delisting notice to USA Technologies – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on March 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Kellogg Stock Popped 6% Today – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Receives Additional Nasdaq Deficiency as Anticipated – Business Wire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies (USAT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cummins To Buy Hydrogenics For Total Value Of $290M – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,901 shares to 42,167 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,829 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).