Brinker Capital Increased Its Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) as Market Value Declined; As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Share Value Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Its Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.77M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39M, up from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 1.01 million shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – LAM IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH NEW MARKET-NEUTRAL EQUITY INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – BENI STABILI BOARD TO APPOINT LAZARD AS FINL ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES D.E. SHAW VETERAN GIBSON FOR HEDGE FUND STRATEGY; 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Net $159.7M

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 64.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 46,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,568 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 72,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 2.38 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 11,901 shares to 506,087 shares, valued at $55.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.31 million shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $153.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.