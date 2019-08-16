Brinker Capital Increased Its Glatfelter (GLT) Stake by $363,090; As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Dalton Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.53 Million

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 70.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 25,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The institutional investor held 62,558 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 36,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 317,611 shares traded or 74.10% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 255,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 113,682 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 369,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 159,040 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 547,060 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 30,069 shares. Starr Int Inc has 0.05% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 8,610 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 8,462 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Franklin owns 3.23 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,467 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prns Management reported 10,486 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 105,018 shares. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.02% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 13,170 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 144 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 1,260 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.44% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 38,333 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 57,196 shares to 116,211 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 13,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,122 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).