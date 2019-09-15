Brinker Capital Holds Position in Kla (KLAC); As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Shellback Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.14M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 3,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 9,297 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 1.79M shares traded or 14.54% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28,360 shares to 63,092 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 23,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,695 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 1.24 million shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.24% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 20,528 shares. 32,230 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Moreover, Colony Group Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 352,836 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,095 shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 60,969 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 8,913 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Dupont Capital Management holds 50,774 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 6,748 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability. 4,322 are owned by Regis Lc. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 39,380 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 18,124 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 50,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $23.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 127,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,486 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.