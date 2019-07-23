Brinker Capital Holds Holding in Cognex (CGNX); Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Royal Gold (RGLD) Position as Valuation Declined

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.65. About 427,883 shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 14,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 32,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 1.19 million shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76M for 59.33 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Atlantic Power, American Water, KB, Kinross Gold and Royal Gold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Approach Resources, Berry Petroleum, Panhandle Oil and Gas, Royal Gold and Kinross Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Struggling With Its 5.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

