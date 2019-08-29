Brinker Capital Holding in Teradata Del (TDC) Upped by $1.43 Million; As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Valuation Declined, Holder Atlas Browninc Cut Its Position by $2.37 Million

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 575.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 33,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 38,980 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 5,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 972,962 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 3.84 million shares traded or 310.62% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12,666 shares to 82,088 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 7,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,776 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia reported 0.11% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 37,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prns Ltd Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has 3.60 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 6,443 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Com reported 5,162 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 191,174 shares. Fred Alger holds 275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 1.48M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,566 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 866,971 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 102,721 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Atlanta Capital Management L L C has 0.01% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 39,200 shares.

