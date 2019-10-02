Brinker Capital Holding In Sap Se (SAP) Was Has Increased; Salzman & Company Lowered Its Moodys (MCO) Position by $698,880

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $196.81. About 1.28M shares traded or 69.33% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Carecentrix’s B1 Cfr, Assigns B1 To The Proposed Credit Facility And Changes The Outlook To Negative; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Santa Fe Community College District’s, Nm Golt Bonds, Ser. 2018a; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A3 and Aaa.mx ratings to Bancomext’s two issuances of certificados bursátiles; 30/04/2018 – NEXI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To The Eight Classes Of Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Carlyle Global Market Strategies Euro Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Jersey Central Power & Light’s Outlook To Positive; Affirms Existing Baa2 Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2/Vmig 1 To Sentara Healthcare’s (VA) Ser. 2018a&B; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Papua New Guinea’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms B2 Rating

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 2,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 67,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, up from 65,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.66. About 699,614 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 24/04/2018 – SAP Awards Petrosoft as Top Innovation Partner; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 24/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; SAP, Shell Trade Actively; 21/03/2018 – SAP Proposes Diane Greene to Supervisory Board; 24/05/2018 – New Version of SAP® MaxAttention™ Offers a Broader Range of Support for Digital Transformation; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Procurement Gets More Responsible with SAP Ariba; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 20,678 shares to 73,642 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,025 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Inc holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,073 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 222,818 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 24,685 shares. Agf America owns 32,995 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. 6,657 were accumulated by Bluecrest Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 8,300 shares. 9,684 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.02% or 17,130 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associate Limited Partnership holds 1.29% or 3.60M shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Incorporated stated it has 197,949 shares or 5.29% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt North America owns 0.32% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 18,628 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 22,064 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 43,895 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).